Chevron to spend up to $19b next year in focus on US, Guyana oil production

Chevron said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for 2026 will be between $18 billion and $19 billion as the oil major focuses on production in the US and investments connected to a recently-acquired oil stake in Guyana.

The range is at the low-end of previous guidance that put annual investment between $18 billion and $21 billion through 2030. The second-largest US oil producer outlined a plan last month to cut costs, operate more efficiently and increase returns to investors through the end of the decade.