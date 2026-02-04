Chevron reaffirms commitment to offshore gas project in West Africa

US oil major Chevron has renewed its commitment to the development of the Yoyo-Yolanda gas project that straddles the maritime border between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon, the company said in a statement.

In 2023 the two African countries signed a bilateral treaty that allowed for the joint development of oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Guinea, including the Chevron-operated Yoyo and Yolanda fields that contain an estimated 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.