Chevron-operated Gorgon project secures $2b investment nod

The Australian unit of US oil giant Chevron said on Friday that the partners of the Gorgon Joint Venture have made a final investment decision on the AU$3 billion ($2 billion) Gorgon Stage 3 development off Western Australia's northwest coast.
The investment will link the offshore Geryon and Eurytion natural gas fields to Gorgon's existing infrastructure on Barrow Island.
The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture among the Australian units of Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Shell, which collectively own roughly 97.3 per cent, with Japan's Osaka Gas and JERA and US-based firm MidOcean holding the remaining stake.
The development would maintain production at Gorgon, enabling the long-term supply of domestic gas for Western Australia households and industry, and liquefied natural gas for international customers in Asia, Chevron Australia President Balaji Krishnamurthy said.
Gorgon has the capacity to produce 300 terajoules per day of gas for the Western Australia market and 15.6 million tonnes of LNG per year, said Chevron Australia.
