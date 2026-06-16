Chevron expands Greek offshore partnership with Helleniq Energy

Chevron has signed an agreement to acquire a 70 per cent participating interest in the Block 10 concession located offshore the Kyparissiakos Gulf in Greece from Helleniq Energy.

Under the agreement, which was announced on June 16, Helleniq Energy will retain a 30 per cent stake while Chevron will assume the role of operator.

The transaction, which marks the fifth offshore concession that Chevron participates in alongside Helleniq Energy, remains subject to customary approvals. Block 10 is currently in its second exploration phase, where both two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic studies have already been completed to evaluate potential future drilling targets.