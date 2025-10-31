BW Energy finds encouraging signs at Kharas well offshore Namibia

BW Energy said on Friday that preliminary results for its Kharas-1 appraisal well drilled in the Kudu licence offshore Namibia were encouraging, indicating the presence of hydrocarbons.
The results follow a string of discoveries by oil companies, including TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp, that have turned the small Southern African country into an exploration hotspot.
The appraisal well provided valuable geological data across a broader petroleum system, said BW Energy.
"Early analysis indicates that the K1 interval may contain hydrocarbons wetter than dry gas," BW Energy said.
The Kudu gas field, discovered decades ago, contains around 1.3 trillion cubic feet of proven gas and is being developed by BW Energy to potentially supply a gas-to-power project in Namibia.
The company said that a hydrocarbon migration front was observed and further testing was underway to assess reservoir quality, fluid type and pressure characteristics.
"A follow-up appraisal campaign will be required to evaluate the individual targets in greater detail."
BW Energy is the operator of the Kudu production licence (PPL003), with a 95 per cent working interest. A unit of national oil company Namcor holds the remainder.
