Brazil pre-salt auction sees Petrobras, Equinor emerge as big winners

Brazil’s pre-salt area – vast deepwater fields under a thick layer of salt below the ocean floor – produces most of the country’s oil. Discoveries made there nearly two decades ago turned Brazil into one of the world’s biggest oil producers.

BP made a large pre-salt discovery this year, renewing interest in the area and boosting expectations for the auction.

"This result showcases a renewed interest in the Brazilian pre-salt, following up the successful Bumerangue discovery from BP," said Flavio Menten, upstream analyst at Rystad Energy.