Brazil pitches Petrobras-Pemex partnership, signals plan to buy back refinery

Brazil's far-left president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he had proposed a partnership between state-run energy firms Petrobras of Brazil and Pemex of Mexico to explore oil in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Pemex could get a great deal of help from Petrobras," Lula told an event, saying he had called Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to pitch the idea while highlighting Petrobras' long-established expertise in deepwater oil production.

Petrobras, Pemex and Sheinbaum's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Petrobras operates in the gulf through a joint venture with Murphy Exploration Production. Pemex has been trying to push ahead with complex gulf projects, including the Lakach deepwater gas development, even as production from its older offshore fields continues to fall.