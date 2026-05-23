Brazil drops planned pre-salt auction this year

Brazil's socialist government has decided not to hold an auction this year for uncontracted offshore pre-salt oil areas, Planning Minister Bruno Moretti said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the decision led the government to remove an estimated 31 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in expected revenue from this year's fresh budget projections.

"We will return to the issue, structure the auction and it will certainly be relevant in a future fiscal year to help meet our primary balance targets," Moretti said.

The auction would have covered oil fields already in production but not yet contracted, effectively granting companies the right to profit from additional output.