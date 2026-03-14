BP wins US approval for Kaskida project in Gulf of Mexico

British energy major BP has received approval from the Trump administration to advance its Kaskida project in the Gulf of Mexico, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement late on Friday.

The $5 billion investment would unlock 10 billion barrels of resources that BP has discovered in the Paleogene fields of the US Gulf, the spokesperson said.

The US Department of the Interior's approval of Kaskida follows a year-long review of the company's development plan, the statement said.