BP takes operating stake in three Namibian offshore blocks

BP on Monday agreed to buy an operating interest in three offshore exploration blocks in Namibia from Canada-based Eco Atlantic Oil Gas as it ramps up its upstream portfolio.

BP will pay Eco Atlantic $2.7 million in cash for the 60 per cent interest in the three petroleum exploration licences, the Canadian firm said.

The oil major has turned its focus back to oil and gas after an ill-fated foray into renewables, pledging to dispose $20 billion worth of assets and cut its debt to between $14 billion-$18 billion by end-2027.

BP has been under pressure to publish more information to prove its strategy of shifting spending from low-carbon to oil and gas projects will boost shareholder value.