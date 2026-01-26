BP still interested in Venezuela projects despite energy deal freeze

BP's head of Trinidad and Tobago said the oil and gas major is still interested in cross-border opportunities with Venezuela, despite the government in Caracas suspending all bilateral energy agreements with its neighbour last year.

BP and Shell had been granted licences by the US and Venezuela to develop offshore natural gas projects at the maritime border, where vast reserves have been found.

"There is an industrial logic that says there are resources across the border where people are perhaps more cautious to invest, right next to our underutilised assets like Atlantic LNG and Point Lisas," BP's David Campbell said.