BP moves into Venezuela with new offshore gas development deal

BP will develop Venezuela's Cocuina-Manakin gas field, on the maritime border with Trinidad and Tobago, as well as explore joint opportunities in the offshore Loran gas field, the company and government said on Wednesday after signing a memorandum of understanding.

Venezuela has recently signed exploration and other deals with several international producers, including Italy's Eni and Spain's Repsol, as it opens its oil industry to foreign investment following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January.

"The return of BP is a clear sign of the future we want to chart for Venezuela and for international energy relations — relationships based on respect, cooperation grounded in a win-win approach, and shared benefits that contribute to the development of the Venezuelan people," Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez told attendees at a brief signing ceremony broadcast on state television.