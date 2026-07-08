BOEM announces third offshore lease sale in Gulf of America

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced the final notice of sale for lease sale "Big Beautiful Gulf 3" on July 7. This is the third of 30 offshore lease sales required under the "One Big Beautiful Bill" act.

The federal agency scheduled the notice to publish in the Federal Register on July 8, which begins a 30-day waiting period prior to the lease sale. A public bid reading is scheduled to be livestreamed by the bureau on August 12.

The bureau plans to offer approximately 15,100 unleased blocks spanning about 80.4 million acres (32.5 million hectares) on the US outer continental shelf.

Located between three miles (4.8 kilometres) and 231 miles (371.8 kilometres) offshore, these blocks feature water depths ranging from nine feet (2.7 metres) to over 11,100 feet (3,383.3 metres).