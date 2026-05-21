Afentra eyes 2027 for offshore Angola investment decision

Oil and gas company Afentra, which called off talks with potential suitors this month, is pushing ahead with onshore and offshore exploration aiming to boost production in Angola, its CEO said on Thursday.

Sharply higher crude oil prices due to the Iran war and disrupted crude exports via the Strait of Hormuz are helping underpin Afentra's strategy in Angola, sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest crude producer, CEO Paul McDade said.

He said it expects to reach a final investment decision by late this year or early 2027 for the development of up to three discoveries in offshore Block 3/24, which it operates.