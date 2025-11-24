ADNOC to spend $150b between 2026 and 2030 on growth push

Abu Dhabi state oil company ADNOC plans $150 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030, it said on Monday, seeking to maintain existing operations, drive growth and meet global energy demand.

During a meeting on Monday, the board of directors welcomed the company’s increased oil reserves at 120 billion stock tank barrels (stb), up from 113 billion stb, and natural gas reserves of 297 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) from 290 trillion scf, it said.