Activist-captured Danish funds back challenge against Nordea over Arctic oil at AGM

At least two Danish institutional investors support a shareholder resolution calling for the Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea to stop all financing to companies expanding Arctic oil and gas production due to "environmental risks".

The investors, pension funds Akademiker and Sampension, told Reuters of their voting intentions before the bank's annual general meeting on Tuesday. The activist motion comes at an awkward time, amid the Iran-war-driven oil shock and after the Norwegian Government last year announced plans for increased drilling in Norway's offshore Arctic region.

The resolution targets Norwegian energy companies Equinor, Aker BP and Var Energi, which are invested in Arctic exploration and drilling.