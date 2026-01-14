3D Energi announces second gas discovery at Otway Basin in Australia

3D Energi has announced a gas discovery at the Charlemont-1 exploration well within the VIC/P79 permit, offshore Otway Basin. A representative gas sample was recovered from the Waarre C sandstone at 2,571.2 metres, confirming the presence of hydrocarbons.
The gas sample revealed a CO2 concentration of 16 per cent based on preliminary rig-based analysis. The company noted that this result is similar to the nearby La Bella gas field.
The Waarre C discovery was previously unanticipated and may have positive implications for the wider Charlemont Trend.
Probable hydrocarbon presence was also identified in the primary Waarre A target over a 70-metre gross interval. Elevated gas readings and resistivity were observed, though further petrophysical analysis is required to confirm the extent.
Charlemont-1 is the second gas discovery of the Otway exploration drilling program, following the recent Essington discovery. Executive Chairman Noel Newell stated that these discoveries identify new natural gas resources close to existing offshore production infrastructure.
The Charlemont-1 well will now be plugged and abandoned, marking the conclusion of phase one of the drilling programme. The Transocean Equinox rig is scheduled to be transferred to another operator in the region this weekend.
3D Energi said further evaluation is required to determine the commercial viability of the phase one discoveries. It added that no decision has been made regarding a potential phase two of the drilling programme at this stage.