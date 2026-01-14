3D Energi announces second gas discovery at Otway Basin in Australia

3D Energi has announced a gas discovery at the Charlemont-1 exploration well within the VIC/P79 permit, offshore Otway Basin. A representative gas sample was recovered from the Waarre C sandstone at 2,571.2 metres, confirming the presence of hydrocarbons.

The gas sample revealed a CO2 concentration of 16 per cent based on preliminary rig-based analysis. The company noted that this result is similar to the nearby La Bella gas field.

The Waarre C discovery was previously unanticipated and may have positive implications for the wider Charlemont Trend.

Probable hydrocarbon presence was also identified in the primary Waarre A target over a 70-metre gross interval. Elevated gas readings and resistivity were observed, though further petrophysical analysis is required to confirm the extent.