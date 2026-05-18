Eidesvik Offshore posts $57m gross profit in Q1 2026

Eidesvik Offshorea and its subsidiaries generated revenue of NOK185.2 million (US$19.88 million) in the first quarter of 2026 with a gross operating profit of NOK57.7 million (US$6.19 million), which is a margin of 31 per cent, according to the company's recently published Q1 2026 financial results.

Highlights

Revenue for Q1 2026 was NOK185.2 million compared to NOK198.8 million (US$21.34 million) in Q1 2025 with a gross operating profit of NOK57.7 million compared to NOK72.2 million (US$7.75 million) in Q1 2025.

Freight revenue in Q1 2026 decreased seven per cent compared to Q1 2025, and gross operating profit decreased 20 per cent. This was mainly driven by a weak spot market for supply vessels in the quarter, with low utilisation and day rates.

Gross operating profit margin decreased from 36 per cent in Q1 2025 to 31 per cent in Q1 2026.