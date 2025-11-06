W&T Offshore posts Q3 production rise, net loss

W&T Offshore has reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025, posting production near the high end of its guidance and sequential growth in adjusted EBITDA. The company also declared its ninth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Production for the quarter increased six per cent sequentially to 35.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), which was 49 per cent liquids. Adjusted EBITDA grew eleven per cent over the second quarter of 2025 to $39 million.