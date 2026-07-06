Woodside's Senegal oil project output reaches 17.9m barrels in June

Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 17.9 million barrels for the year by the end of June, the energy ministry said on Monday.
Sangomar's oil output was at 3.1 million barrels in January, 2.8 million in February, 3.1 million in March, 2.9 million in April, 3.1 million in May and 2.9 million in June.
Last year, the field produced an average of three million barrels per month. Oil output for the year stood at 36.2 million barrels.
Operator Woodside Energy is evaluating a second phase of development that could further increase production, the African Energy Chamber said last week.
Oil and gas production helped boost Senegal's economic growth to 6.7 per cent last year and increased exports while reducing the current account deficit, the economy ministry said in a report last month.
Senegal's Finance Minister Cheikh Diba said last week that revenues from hydrocarbon production would cover priority expenditures to achieve a significant reduction in poverty.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Robbie Corey-Boulet and Louise Heavens)