Woodside's Senegal oil project output reaches 17.9m barrels in June

Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 17.9 million barrels for the year by the end of June, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Sangomar's oil output was at 3.1 million barrels in January, 2.8 million in February, 3.1 million in March, 2.9 million in April, 3.1 million in May and 2.9 million in June.

Last year, the field produced an average of three million barrels per month. Oil output for the year stood at 36.2 million barrels.