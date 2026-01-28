Woodside beats Q4 revenue estimates despite oil slump, flags lower 2026 output

Australia's Woodside Energy on Wednesday flagged a lower production outlook for 2026, tempering stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue that was underpinned by resilient output despite weaker oil and gas prices.

The oil and gas major's shares rose as much as 2.53 per cent to $24.93 at 04:24 GMT, compared with a 0.22 per cent fall for the broader benchmark.

The country's top gas producer beat market expectations for December-quarter revenue as stronger production helped cushion the impact of the lowest oil prices since 2020.