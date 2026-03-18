Vietnam faces declining oil output amid Iran conflict

Vietnam's domestic crude oil production is expected to decline this decade, according to a government document released this week, increasing the country's reliance on imports as its offshore fields mature and geopolitical tensions threaten global supplies.

The new forecasts for dwindling oil output come as Vietnam, a regional industrial hub hosting large manufacturing operations of electronics and garment multinationals, is bracing for oil shortages caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent export bans from energy suppliers.

Crude output is projected to fall to 5.8 million to eight million tonnes a year during the 2026–2030 period, down from an average annual output of 8.6 million tonnes in the last five years, according to the figures released by the industry ministry.

The fall in domestic output is set to further increase reliance on imports which last year rose 5.3 per cent to 14.2 million tonnes, according to Vietnam's customs data.