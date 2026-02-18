VESSEL REVIEW | Offshore Oil 696 – China's first offshore well stimulation vessel commences operations

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new well stimulation vessel (WSV) built by Wuhu Shipyard.

Offshore Oil 696 (海洋石油696; Haiyang Shiyou 696) was built to a design by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).

The vessel will be operated by CNOOC on well stimulation activities to help enhance production at oil and gas fields in China’s offshore waters.