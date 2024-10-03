VESSEL REVIEW | Kingdom 2 – Jackup rig for ARO Drilling's Arabian Gulf operations
Saudi Arabia-based drilling contractor ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new jackup drilling rig built by a partnership of UAE companies Lamprell and International Maritime Industries to a design by US engineering firm Keppel LeTourneau.
Designed for harsh Middle East offshore waters
The acquisition of Kingdom 2 is in line with ARO Drilling’s program of expanding its fleet to 20 vessels over the next decade.
Classed by the American Bureau of Shipping and registered to the Marshall Islands, Kingdom 2 has an LOA of 74 metres (240 feet), a beam of 62.79 metres (206 feet), a depth of 7.92 metres (26 feet), a load line draught of 5.18 metres (17 feet), and accommodation for up to 120 personnel across four decks. Four pile legs measuring 104.54 metres (342.98 feet) long will permit operation in water depths of up to 100 metres (330 feet) while the rig can drill up to 9,144 metres (30,000 feet), making it ideal for deployment in various areas within the Arabian Gulf.
The rig is designed and equipped for cantilever drilling utilising Keppel LeTourneau’s proprietary rack and pinion electromechanical skidding system. An extended reach past transom and transverse movement of the substructure permits multiple drilling positions, facilitating exploration drilling and workover. A drilling control and power management system is also fitted.
Power for the onboard systems is supplied by five Caterpillar 3516C 1,530kW diesel generators while a Caterpillar 3512 1,310kW generator is available for emergency use.
Significant storage capacities
The rig is also equipped with a bow-mounted flight deck capable of accommodating a 12-tonne helicopter and three Seatrax zero-emission pedestal cranes. There are also onboard tanks for storing liquid mud, bulk cement, drilling water, base oil, brine, and potable water as well as degassers and mud pumps.
Kingdom 2 will initially be operated under a long-term contract with Saudi Aramco, though the rig will also be capable of serving the needs of other customers within the Saudi market. Its first deployment will be at the Zuluf oil field in the Arabian Gulf north of Dhahran.