VESSEL REVIEW | Kingdom 2 – Jackup rig for ARO Drilling's Arabian Gulf operations

Designed for harsh Middle East offshore waters

The acquisition of Kingdom 2 is in line with ARO Drilling’s program of expanding its fleet to 20 vessels over the next decade.

Classed by the American Bureau of Shipping and registered to the Marshall Islands, Kingdom 2 has an LOA of 74 metres (240 feet), a beam of 62.79 metres (206 feet), a depth of 7.92 metres (26 feet), a load line draught of 5.18 metres (17 feet), and accommodation for up to 120 personnel across four decks. Four pile legs measuring 104.54 metres (342.98 feet) long will permit operation in water depths of up to 100 metres (330 feet) while the rig can drill up to 9,144 metres (30,000 feet), making it ideal for deployment in various areas within the Arabian Gulf.