Ventura Offshore secures drillship contract extension in Brazil

Ventura Offshore has secured a 135-day extension for the DS Carolina drillship, ensuring the vessel remains operational until September 2026. The company stated the extension is expected to result in approximately $29 million in additional backlog.
As a result of this agreement, the mobilization window for the vessel's subsequent contract at the Sepia-Atapu field has been moved to January 2027.
Ventura Offshore confirmed that no other adjustments were negotiated for the Sepia-Atapu deployment aside from the postponement of the mobilisation period.
Combined with an extension for the SSV Victoria announced on April 2, 2026, the total additional backlog for the company has reached $495 million. The group also recently reported a $145 million backlog increase for the managed vessel Atlantic Zonda, which generates operating fees for the firm.
Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Coelho noted that the arrangement allows the company to maintain operational continuity for its client while transitioning the vessel to its next campaign.
The DS Carolina is an ultra-deepwater drillship designed to operate in water depths of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres). It maintains a total drilling depth capacity of 40,000 feet (12,192 metres).