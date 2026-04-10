Ventura Offshore secures drillship contract extension in Brazil

Ventura Offshore has secured a 135-day extension for the DS Carolina drillship, ensuring the vessel remains operational until September 2026. The company stated the extension is expected to result in approximately $29 million in additional backlog.

As a result of this agreement, the mobilization window for the vessel's subsequent contract at the Sepia-Atapu field has been moved to January 2027.

Ventura Offshore confirmed that no other adjustments were negotiated for the Sepia-Atapu deployment aside from the postponement of the mobilisation period.