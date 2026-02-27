Ventura Offshore reports fourth quarter profit of $27.7m

Ventura Offshore recorded a net profit of $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company stated that it achieved operational uptime of 94.4 per cent during the period ending December 31, 2025.

Eni Indonesia exercised the second and third of four optional wells for the SSV Catarina. This contract extension is expected to keep the unit utilised into the second quarter of 2026, Ventura Offshore reported.

Revenue from contract drilling services reached $74.1 million for the fourth quarter. Operating profit reached $21.9 million during the same period, representing an increase from $19.7 million in the third quarter, the company reported.