Ventura Offshore Holding reports first quarter financial results

Ventura Offshore Holding reported an adjusted revenue of $56.5 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, supported by three owned vessels and one managed vessel.

This total includes $53.1 million generated from owned assets and $3.4 million from net management fees.

Fleet operations achieved an operational uptime of 96.8 per cent, helping secure a firm revenue backlog of $1 billion after accounting for the Renecom contract renegotiations. To bolster liquidity during this period, a bond tap issue of $75 million was finalised.