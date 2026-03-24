Venezuela owed Eni around $3.3b at end of 2025, annual report shows

Eni was owed $3.3 billion by Venezuela's oil company PDVSA at the end of last year, including around $1 billion in accrued interest, the Italian company said in its annual report on Tuesday.

Eni and Spanish oil company Repsol produce gas at their jointly owned Perla offshore field - the only active offshore gas project in Venezuela - with output purchased by PDVSA mainly for domestic power generation.

The Venezuelan group has defaulted on its payments for those gas volumes and accumulated debt to Eni and Repsol, which were unable to receive in-kind payments from PDVSA due to the tightening of US sanctions.

Sanctions cut PDVSA off from the international financial system and prevented it from using dollars for commercial transactions.