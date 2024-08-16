Valeura Energy reports first oil from Nong Yao C field in Gulf of Thailand

The first three of the seven Nong Yao C development wells were opened up for oil production on Thursday, August 15. Additional wells are to be brought online successively thereafter.

Ramp up of production volumes will continue in line with the company’s plan to achieve peak production rates of approximately 11,000 barrels per day within the coming weeks, versus recent rates in the first half of August of approximately 7,200 barrels per day (Valeura working interest share, before royalties).