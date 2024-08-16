Valeura Energy reports first oil from Nong Yao C field in Gulf of Thailand
Singapore-based Valeura Energy has confirmed first oil production from its Nong Yao C development, in Licence G11/48 (90 per cent operated working interest) in the Gulf of Thailand.
The first three of the seven Nong Yao C development wells were opened up for oil production on Thursday, August 15. Additional wells are to be brought online successively thereafter.
Ramp up of production volumes will continue in line with the company’s plan to achieve peak production rates of approximately 11,000 barrels per day within the coming weeks, versus recent rates in the first half of August of approximately 7,200 barrels per day (Valeura working interest share, before royalties).
Valeura intends to sustain Nong Yao production rates at approximately 11,000 barrels per day for the remainder of the year 2024.
"Our drilling programme has successfully appraised several upside targets, which we expect will both contribute to reserves and resources when evaluated at year end, and may form the basis of future infill drilling to sustain volumes further into the future," said Dr Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura Energy.