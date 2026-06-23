Valeura Energy completes Gulf of Thailand drilling campaign

Valeura Energy has completed an eight-well drilling campaign on its Nong Yao field in the offshore Gulf of Thailand. This development programme included the first multi-lateral well drilled by the company.

The drilling campaign consisted of eight new wellbores in the Nong Yao field, where Valeura holds a 90 per cent operated working interest. This included one appraisal well that encountered its target, which the company reported will lead to future development drilling at the Nong Yao A platform.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Guest stated, "We continue to access new oil reservoirs with ongoing drilling, and have again increased production from the Nong Yao field, our largest producing asset." He added that the campaign demonstrated the potential for multi-lateral drilling to enhance development efficiency in the region.