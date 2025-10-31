US oil and gas production hits new record highs in August

US oil and gas production rose to record highs in August, data from the Energy Information Administration released on Friday showed, despite concerns that the market is heading towards a surplus.

Record US oil production has been one of the main causes for a slump in commodity prices this year, with global benchmark Brent crude prices trading just above $65 on Friday, about 14 per cent below the same time last year. It is also partly what has pushed the OPEC+ group to unwind years of deep supply cuts, as it looks to claw back market share.