US moves to allow oil and gas production in Venezuela under new licence

The US Government is working to issue as early as this week a general licence allowing companies to produce oil and gas in Venezuela, as Washington seeks to encourage expanded output in the OPEC nation since capturing its president, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The move by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control would authorise companies to explore and pump for crude oil and natural gas, the sources said. OFAC already authorised US companies to sell, store and refine Venezuelan oil in a first general licence issued last month, and on Tuesday also issued a separate licence allowing for the sale of US diluents needed to process Venezuelan crude grades into exportable oil.

"The president's team is working around the clock to ensure oil companies are able to make investments in Venezuela's oil infrastructure. Stay tuned," said White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers when asked about the plans for a licence.

President Donald Trump has said the US intends to control Venezuela's oil sales and revenues indefinitely since US forces seized Nicolas Maduro in a raid on Caracas on January 3.

Trump said he wants US oil firms to eventually invest $100 billion to restore Venezuela's energy industry to its historic output peaks and that the profits would be split between Venezuelans, the United States and companies.