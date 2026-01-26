US invites area nominations for California offshore oil and gas leases

The Trump administration on Monday invited the oil and gas industry to nominate areas for a potential sale of offshore oil and gas leases in Southern and Central California to be held as soon as next year.

The move is part of a push by US President Donald Trump's Interior Department to expand offshore drilling. It faces strong opposition in California, a state known for ambitious but generally controversial "climate change" policies, environmental regulations and an iconic coastline.

"We're taking the first step toward a stronger, more secure American energy future," Matt Giacona, acting director of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said in a statement.

This step aligns with Trump's energy-dominance agenda, which aims to bolster US fossil fuel production.