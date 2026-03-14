US directs Sable Offshore to restore Santa Ynez oil unit

The US Government on Friday directed Sable Offshore to restore oil drilling operations off the southern California coast, the US Energy Department said.

The move aims to restart oil production at a cluster of offshore platforms as fuel prices continue to rise in the wake of the war on Iran. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to let the secretary of energy take actions under the Defense Production Act.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told Sable to restart work at the Santa Ynez unit and Santa Ynez pipeline, "to address supply disruption risks caused by California policies that have left the region and US military forces dependent on foreign oil," the Energy Department said in a statement.

Sable Offshore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Santa Ynez unit and Santa Ynez pipeline system have been points of contention in California. The Santa Ynez offshore platforms were shut down in 2015 after an oil spill, but the company has since restarted production at one of them.