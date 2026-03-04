UK's Reeves bumbles through oil and gas profit levy talks

The UK's controversial finance minister Rachel Reeves on Wednesday told oil and gas executives that the conflict in the Middle East had made it harder to predict when a tax on their profits would come to an end, but that she was still committed to removing it.

Reeves met with representatives from the oil and gas industry, including BP, Adura, and Offshore Energies UK to discuss a sharp rise in energy prices following a US-Israel air offensive against Iran.

Introduced in 2022 after a surge in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the windfall tax on the country's oil and gas industry raised the effective tax rate on North Sea producers to 78 per cent.