Ukraine's Naftogaz in talks with Romania's OMV Petrom to develop Black Sea gas find

Ukraine's Naftogaz, which discovered "substantial" offshore gas reserves in the Black Sea before Russia's invasion, is in talks with Romania's OMV Petrom to form a partnership relating to the field, three industry sources told Reuters.

The sources did not indicate the amount of recoverable gas at the discovery, but one called it, "one of the most promising gas fields in the Black Sea region," where Romania and Turkey are already developing deposits of their own.

Talks were at an early stage and development of the field would not start before the war ends, they said.