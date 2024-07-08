UK offshore industry association expresses concern about proposed ban on new oil and gas licences

UK non-profit industry association Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said in a statement that it has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on the recent General Election result, with the representative body expected to formally acknowledge this in engagements with the new government in the coming days. OEUK said it is committed to working with the new government on the next steps to a homegrown energy transition, to safeguard energy security, jobs and skills, and create an "irresistible investment environment" in the UK.

However, OEUK warned that many of the industry’s skilled people and investors remain deeply concerned about the Labour Party's proposals for a further windfall tax on homegrown oil and gas production and to end new oil and gas licences in UK waters. The association said such measures "would not create the investment conditions the UK needs to deliver the homegrown energy transition needed to kickstart economic growth."