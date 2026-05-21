UK looks to raise funds by closing tax loophole for oil and gas majors

Controversial British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Thursday she would stop multinationals, including oil and gas firms, from reducing their tax liability by using corporate structures that involve foreign branches.

Reeves made the announcement in a speech setting out a range of measures to help British consumers, saying the changes would help fund free bus fares for children, tariff cuts on food and a tax break for family attractions.

The reform would prevent losses attributable to foreign branches from sheltering British profits from tax, she said. Reeves said closing the loophole was expected to raise hundreds of millions of pounds per year.