Trump to invoke emergency law for California oil producer Sable

US President Donald Trump plans to invoke emergency law for Sable Offshore as it looks to restart production from a cluster of offshore platforms in California, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Shares of Sable rose 16.3 per cent to $16.75 in afternoon trading.

Trump is preparing to summon authorities under the Defense Production Act to preempt state laws and ease permitting for Sable, the report added.

The planned order would also pave the way for renewed oil production off the southern California coast, in a bid to that would allow Trump to ease the global crude supply crunch spurred by the war with Iran, Bloomberg said in the report.