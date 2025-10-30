Transocean reports Q3 adjusted net income of $62m, highlights debt reduction

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $1.92 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This result was heavily influenced by net unfavourable items totalling $1.985 billion, including a $1.908 billion loss on asset impairment.

After adjusting for these items, the company's adjusted net income for the third quarter was $62 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, a significant turnaround from an adjusted net loss in the previous quarter and roughly in line with the adjusted net income from Q3 2024.