TotalEnergies reports first oil from Anchor field in Gulf of Mexico

The Anchor field is Located 225 kilometres off the coast of Louisiana. Development of the field was launched in December 2019 and consists of a system of subsea wells connected to a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) with a production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil per day and 28 million cubic feet (790,000 cubic metres) of gas per day.

At plateau, Anchor will represent close to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) net for TotalEnergies. The Anchor FPU has been designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions through an all-electric configuration, with electric motors and electronic controls, and the utilisation of waste heat and vapour recovery technologies.