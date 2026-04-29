TotalEnergies puts off Middle East production until Strait of Hormuz is safe

French oil major TotalEnergies will not resume Middle East production until shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz has stabilised, its CEO said on Wednesday.

About 15 per cent of Total's upstream oil and gas production is offline because it is unable to ship cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz as the Iran war continues, though resulting higher oil prices and increased output in other regions have offset the company's Middle East losses.

"We will wait for a real stabilisation in the Strait of Hormuz before restarting operations," CEO Patrick Pouyanne told analysts after the company reported bumper first-quarter profit, adding that it takes two to three months to restart production.