TotalEnergies output down 15 per cent due to US-Iran war; confirms UAE outages

TotalEnergies has lost 15 per cent of its oil and gas output as the US-Israeli war with Iran shuts fields across the Middle East, including in the UAE, Qatar and Iraq, the French oil major said on its investor website.

That output accounts for about 10 per cent of Total's upstream cash flow, it added.

The statement became the first confirmation of widespread output outages in the UAE due to the crisis. Qatar and Iraq have previously announced production cuts, but the UAE has not released any official information.

Total said its offshore production in the UAE is shut. The UAE produces around half its oil output from offshore fields.