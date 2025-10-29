Tetra Technologies reports increased revenue in Q3 2025

Oilfield and offshore services provider Tetra Technologies announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Revenue increased eight per cent year-over-year to $153 million, while net income before taxes remained flat at $8.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose seven per cent year-over-year to $25 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.4 million, and base business free cash flow was $5.4 million.

Brady Murphy, Tetra President and CEO, highlighted the company's performance, achieving a ten-year high adjusted EBITDA of $93 million for the first nine months despite weakness in US onshore markets. He attributed the Q3 results to strength in offshore and industrial calcium chloride businesses.