Tengiz oil output recovers, minister says no issues with exports via CPC

Kazakhstan Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said on Friday oil output had reached almost full capacity at the largest oilfield of Tengiz, after it was hit by a power outage at the end of January. A production decline at Chevron-led Tengiz caused a fall in Kazkhastan's oil exports and boosted global oil prices.

"Production has practically reached full capacity, some adjustments are still being made," the minister told reporters. Oil exports from Kazakhstan this year are expected to be on par with 2025 levels, he added, while there have been no issues with exports from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps oil to the Black Sea.

On Wednesday two industry sources told Reuters production at Tengiz was recovering more slowly than planned because of disruption from bad weather and drone alerts at the CPC Black Sea marine terminal in Russia.