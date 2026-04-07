Symra field offshore Norway begins production ahead of schedule

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO announced that the Symra field offshore Norway has started production nine months earlier than previously scheduled. The company holds a 20 per cent interest in the field, which is operated by Aker BP alongside partner Equinor Energy.
Gross reserves at the site are estimated by the partners at 60 million barrels of oil equivalent (9.5 million cubic metres).
DNO reported that the field is expected to deliver between 4,000 and 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (636 to 795 cubic metres) net to the company at plateau.
The development involves four wells tied back via a subsea template to the Aker BP-operated Ivar Aasen platform.
DNO, which maintains a 12.3 per cent stake in the host platform, highlighted that Symra is the first project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to produce from a Zechstein carbonate reservoir.
“Symra propels us along the path to our ambitious North Sea 2030 production target,” said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. He further claimed that the firm is on a “credible growth trajectory” compared to other oil producers in the region.
Production in the North Sea for the company averaged 15,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (2,417 cubic metres) during 2024.
This volume rose to 81,100 barrels (12,894 cubic metres) on a pro-forma basis in 2025 following the inclusion of assets acquired throughout that year.
The company stated it expects regional output to reach 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (14,309 cubic metres) by 2027 and 100,000 barrels (15,899 cubic metres) by 2030.
Four subsea fields have commenced production for the firm in Norway over the past 12 months, with three additional sites currently under development.
Four discoveries are currently moving towards final investment decisions in 2026. These projects include a fast-track development of the Kjøttkake discovery, in which the company holds a 40 per cent interest.