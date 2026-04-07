Symra field offshore Norway begins production ahead of schedule

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO announced that the Symra field offshore Norway has started production nine months earlier than previously scheduled. The company holds a 20 per cent interest in the field, which is operated by Aker BP alongside partner Equinor Energy.

Gross reserves at the site are estimated by the partners at 60 million barrels of oil equivalent (9.5 million cubic metres).

DNO reported that the field is expected to deliver between 4,000 and 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (636 to 795 cubic metres) net to the company at plateau.

The development involves four wells tied back via a subsea template to the Aker BP-operated Ivar Aasen platform.