Sunda Energy and Finder units eye Timor-Leste offshore rig deal

Sunda Energy subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal entered into a letter of intent with Finder Timor-Leste to collaborate on securing a drilling rig for offshore campaigns in Timor-Leste. The agreement aims to coordinate drilling activities for the Chuditch-2 appraisal well and the Kuda Tasi and Jahal fields.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, the two companies will seek to contract a technically suitable rig and align service contracts for their respective projects. The arrangement is scheduled to terminate on October 31, 2026 or upon the execution of a formal rig share agreement.

Finder Timor-Leste, a subsidiary of Finder Energy Holdings, plans to drill at least three wells at the Kuda Tasi and Jahal developments with a final investment decision slated for mid-2026. Because these fields are located in water depths of approximately 400 metres, the companies require a semi-submersible rig rather than a jack-up unit.