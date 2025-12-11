Suncor forecasts higher production, lower spending in new 2026 guidance

Suncor Energy on Thursday forecast lower spending in 2026 despite higher oil and gas production, as it ramps up output from its oil sands operations, tightens costs and boosts shareholder returns with an expanded buyback programme.

Suncor’s outlook mirrors those of peers Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy, as Canada’s oil sands producers are now among North America’s lowest-cost operators after years of investment, and have outperformed many global rivals amid a broader oil downturn.