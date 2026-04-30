Strong refining margins lift Repsol's Q1 profit, but misses forecast

Spain's Repsol plans to boost kerosene production by 15 per cent to 20 per cent amid a disruption in global supply of jet fuel caused by the Iran war, it said on Thursday, as first-quarter adjusted net profit rose nearly 57 per cent on soaring oil refining margins.

Spain's main refiner and oil producer booked an adjusted net income of €873 million ($1.02 billion), still undershooting a company-provided average forecast of €897 million because of price lag effects in its downstream unit.

Its refining margin in Spain more than doubled from a year ago, to $10.9 per barrel.