Strike averted as Norwegian oil firms settle wage dispute with three unions

Norwegian oil companies have agreed to a wage deal with three labour unions, preventing any strike action that would have disrupted output, negotiators for both sides said on Friday.

Labour unions had said nearly eight per cent of Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers planned to strike if wage mediation failed, and the industry estimated that this would have cut output by an initial 45,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

A strike could also have been expanded at any time, with significant impact on production, union officials had warned.